UPDATE: 8:58 A.M.
Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning.
Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:
"Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
KALISPELL, Mont. - Power outages in the Flathead Valley is impacting more than 1,000 customers Wednesday morning, according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative.
According to Flathead Electric Cooperative's online outage map, the cause of one of the confirmed power outages is impacting customers on Helena Flats Road from Broken Wheel Loop to Amatasia Lane due to a tree in a power line.
Flathead Electric Cooperative said the estimated repair time is 8:48 a.m.
Another confirmed power outage is affecting customers near Farm To Market Road north of Kalispell. The estimated repair time is 8:34 a.m., and crews are still trying to determine the cause of the outage.
Hundreds of other customers throughout the Flathead Valley are reporting outages.
