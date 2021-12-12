Update at 5:10 pm:
Power has been restored in the Big Mountain area after an almost full day outage caused by a car vs. pole accident.
Flathead Electric Cooperative reported Sunday that a 3-phase pole needed to be replaced, along with excavating a 3-phase underground cable.
Power was reported to be restored at 5:07 pm Sunday.
Update:
The estimated repair time of the outage has been pushed back to 7:30 pm
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A power outage in the Big Mountain area near Whitefish is affecting over 400 Flathead Electric Cooperative members.
According to the Flathead Electric Cooperative’s (FEC) outage map, 455 members are currently without power due to a vehicle vs. pole accident.
The outage is anticipated to last most of the day and is estimated to be restored by 4:30 pm.
“Unfortunately, a 3-phase pole will need to be replaced, and also a 3-phase underground cable will need to be excavated. This is a big job, and our crews are on it,” FEC wrote.
Due to the outage, Whitefish Mountain Resort says they will remain closed for the rest of the day.
Those who purchased lift tickets for the day are being issued refunds.