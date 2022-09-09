COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - An emergency ordinance has been put in place after significant bear sightings and problems in the Columbia Falls area.

According to the ordinance, posted by the Columbia Falls Police Department, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has reported significant bear sightings and problems with bears and other animals being attracted to pet food, fruit trees, garbage and waste stored outdoors or otherwise placed in solid waste containers in the city.

The City Council determined it was necessary to implement preventative measures after consulting with Wildlife Conflict Management Specialists with FWP.

The following are measures prescribed by FWP, to be applied to all residents and business owners in city limits:

a. No outdoor feeding of domestic animals unless food is locked and secured overnight.

b. Store all attractants, including garbage and recycling, indoors or in bear-resistant garbage cans.

c. Remove ripe fruit from trees and areas around the trees. Do not leave fruit for bears and other animals.

d. Remove or empty bird feeders at night. Do not leave any food outdoors overnight.

e. Store coolers, grills, smokers, and any other items with food scent indoors.

f. All domestic and commercial waste should be properly secured or stored indoors. Do not accumulate garbage and recycling in truck beds, piled in yards or stored in vehicles.

g. Store garbage roll out indoors until morning of scheduled pick up.

h. Secure chicken coops and add electric fence if needed to deter bear activity.

You can read the full ordinance below: