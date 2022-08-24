POLSON, Mont. - A probable case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Lake County.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department confirmed the probable case Wednesday in an adult.

An initial test was completed on Aug. 24 at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lake County and CSKT Tribal Public Health are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the individual while they were infectious.

The patient did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home.

Lake County Health Department says anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should call their healthcare provider, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.