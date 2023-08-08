Professional Fighters Helping Raise Money for Traumatic Brain Injury Prevention

KALISPELL, Mont- Brain Injury Alliance Montana is partnering with multiple UFC fighters in Kalispell for the first annual Big Sky Fight Club Banquet & Auction on August 19th. The event is taking place at the Walchholz Center from 5-9 p.m. All of the proceeds from the event go to the nonprofit organization.

According to a study from the CDC, Montana has the 3rd highest traumatic brain injury deaths per capita, with nearly 30 deaths per 100k. The nonprofit organization, Brain Injuries Alliance Montana, is doing all they can to help address this issue. The non-profit runs injury prevention campaigns, so people are aware on how to keep themselves safe. They also connect people with different support resources when they suffer a brain injury.

"People typically don't plan ahead for a brain injury. So, it takes them by surprise, and it typically turns their life upside down," says John Bigart III, the Executive Director of Brain Injuries Alliance Montana. Bigart has been with the organization since 2016. He played an integral part in organizing the banquet and auction.

The event will feature many different UFC fighters like Matt Hughes, Pat Miletich, Tod Foster, Alfonso Alcarez, and a virtual appearance from Chuck Liddell.

Pat Miletich says, "I think people will find it very educational when they listen to some of the folks that are there that that are the experts in treating brain injuries and all the work that's being done."

According to Bigart, the banquet will be catered by 406 BBQ and will have a silent and live auction that will feature different fighting memorabilia. One of the items up for auction is Chuck Liddell's boxing gloves when he beat Tito Ortiz along with the ticket and a news article that are all signed.

To buy tickets for the event, go to the Brain Injury Alliance Montana website.