PABLO, Mont. - The Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently held their public hearing on the proposal of their decade-long gas tax, which is now up for a ten-year renewal.

The current agreement ensures that gas is not double taxed on the Flathead Reservation by both the state and the tribes.

Right now, the state collects the gas tax from reservation sales and remits a portion to the tribes based upon a calculation that approximates the sales to CSKT tribal members living on the reservation, which is roughly around 6,000 residents.

CSKT chief executive officer Shane Morigeau says the focus remains on the revenue disbursement for the tribe.

"Those funds are essentially ear-marked and set aside for elder support, that's what the CSKT does, offer that fuel tax reimbursement that we get for our member population and I think MDT did a really great job of breaking that down for everybody,” said Morigeau.

Officials do want to stress that this wouldn't change the current agreement and taxes would not be raised. This is focused on assuring reimbursement from the state to the CSKT tribal lands along the reservation.