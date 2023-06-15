Trooper Lewis Johnson
KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol shared information on a raffle to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family, after he was injured in a pursuit southwest of Eureka in February.

Raffle tickets for the 308 Strong Benefit Raffle are $20 for one ticket, or six tickets for $100.

Raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Ryan Belke at (406) 498-3373 or via direct message on Facebook.

Prizes for the raffle include:

  • July 1, 2023 Early Bird Drawing:
    • Prize: Benchmade Meatcrafter Knife
  • September 1, 2023 Grand Prize Drawing:
    • Grand Prize: Savage Arms 110 Ultralite Rifle chambered in .308 Win. Kuiu camo stock
    • 2nd Prize: Christensen Arms Mesa rifle chambered in .300 Win Mag
    • 3rd Prize: Maven B6 10x50 binoculars and RF1 4500 rangefinder.

You must be able to pass a background check to receive the rifles.

You can read more on the Benefit from Montana Highway Patrol here.

