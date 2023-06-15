KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol shared information on a raffle to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family, after he was injured in a pursuit southwest of Eureka in February.
Raffle tickets for the 308 Strong Benefit Raffle are $20 for one ticket, or six tickets for $100.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Ryan Belke at (406) 498-3373 or via direct message on Facebook.
Prizes for the raffle include:
- July 1, 2023 Early Bird Drawing:
- Prize: Benchmade Meatcrafter Knife
- September 1, 2023 Grand Prize Drawing:
- Grand Prize: Savage Arms 110 Ultralite Rifle chambered in .308 Win. Kuiu camo stock
- 2nd Prize: Christensen Arms Mesa rifle chambered in .300 Win Mag
- 3rd Prize: Maven B6 10x50 binoculars and RF1 4500 rangefinder.
You must be able to pass a background check to receive the rifles.
You can read more on the Benefit from Montana Highway Patrol here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.