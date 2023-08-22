UPDATE, AUG. 22:

Constant rainfall Monday helped slow down fire activity of the River Road East Fire.

An update from the River Road East Fire information page on Facebook said the rainfall won't extinguish the fire, but firefighters have more opportunities to work on direct and indirect fire lines.

Crews will continue line construction and burning operations.

There is a large amount of containment line needed due to the size of the fire, the River Road East Fire information page said.

The fire remains at 16,790 acres large and 0% contained.

UPDATE, AUG. 21:

The River Road East Fire grew an additional 3,376 acres, totaling 16,790 acres as of Monday with no containment.

A Facebook post by the River Road East Fire information page said there was medium fire activity observed Sunday.

Aircraft crews were able to operate more retardant drops to protect Pat's Knob Lookout and communications site.

Crews worked to establish a control line on the eastern side of the fire, along the north edge, continuing to the north to stay on track with the fire on River Road East.

Crews resumed establishing control lines around structures in the Paradise area and working to the north building fire control lines to stop the fire from reaching the Highway 200 corridor.

In effort to look for access routes and locations to build indirect and direct control lines, fire personnel worked ahead of the fire in Henry's Creek and in the Camas Prairie area.

Crews stayed in the southwest side of the fire to observe fire movement in the rocky terrain west of Highway 135 and Highway 200 junction.

To protect structures in Paradise and the Highway 200 corridor, crews will establish and mop up built control lines.

Crews will keep working on control lines north and south of the river and in the Highway 200 corridor to gain footing on the fire as it moves north on both sides.

Where there is the strongest chance of success, fire personnel will construct indirect and direct fire lines on the north and east sides of the fire.

Fire fighters will seek out access roads and possible locations for indirect control lines on the southeast side.

Crews will strengthen control lines to protect the Pat's Knob Lookout and communication infrastructure on the southeast side if needed.

Additionally, crews are seeking out indirect control line opportunities along the western side.

River Road East Fire information page on Facebook said crews are still developing a long-term plan to suppress the fire, including identifying actions needed, risk to responders and probability of success to reach containment of the fire.

Crews will be using aircraft for fire suppression, depending on weather and smoke conditions.

The Sander's County Sheriff's Office is posting updates on evacuation statuses in the area of the River Road East Fire.

A shelter is set up at the Church on the Move, located at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

UPDATE, AUG. 20:

Reported acreage on the River Road East Fire has increased to 13,414 acres.

Fire personnel are focusing on public safety and point protection of structures where it is safe to do so.

A community meeting is being held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Plains High School Gym for fire personnel and local officials to provide updates and be available for questions about the fire.

The meeting will be streamed, however, if internet strength makes it difficult to livestream, it will be recorded and the video will be posted after the meeting.

Planned actions for the fire Sunday include:

Structure protection within and near the fire area will remain high priority as crews also look for opportunities to engage in fire suppression in locations with the greatest opportunity for success.

Control lines will be strengthened in the Paradise and McLaughlin Creek areas to protect structures.

South of Highway 200 besides structure protection the focus will also be to strengthen fire control lines and add retardant if possible to protect the Pat’s Knob Lookout and Communication infrastructure site.

Fire personnel will be looking for opportunities to construct direct or indirect fire control lines in various locations. Line construction will continue working north and east of Paradise.

A long-term fire suppression plan is in development to help identify actions needed, risk to responders, and probability of success to accomplish fire containment.

Low level smoke conditions may limit the ability for firefighting aircraft to fly due to safety concerns.

UPDATE:

The River Road East Fire is now reported to be 11,591 acres large and has spread to the north and onto Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe lands.

Those driving in the fire area on Highway 200 are urged to be cautious and to not stop along the highway for the safety of firefighters and the public.

River Road East is closed to public travel to allow firefighters to safely work on the fire.

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1 will take command of the fire Saturday evening.

PARADISE, Mont. - Paradise and surrounding areas have been evacuated or placed on pre-evacuation notice for the River Road East Fire in Sanders County.

The fire is from the Southside of the Clark Fork river where it meets with the Flathead river at the community of Paradise.

A shelter has been opened by the Montana Red Cross at the Church on the Move, 300 Clayton St., in Plains.

Lolo National Forest reports the fire is 500 acres large and that a Incident Management Team will be on scene Saturday to take command.