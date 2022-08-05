ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - The Redhorn Fire is burning 180 acres near St. Ignatius as of Thursday.

The fire is located 7-air miles north of St. Ignatius in Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness within the Grizzly Bear Management Zone, and it was caused by lightning.

CSKT Division of Fire said via Facebook the fire is 0% contained and 42 personnel are working on the fire.

There are currently no evacuations or closures related to the fire.

No structures are threatened.

CSKT said the following via Facebook:

"Current and Planned Activity: Yesterday hand crews began constructing a fuel break along the M-3000 road, starting at McDonald Lake headed west. Helicopter water drops were done throughout the day along the lower west perimeter of the fire, focused on slowing downhill movement of the fire. Fire personnel continued scouting missions along the base of the missions (above the canal) looking for locations to continue fuels break operations.

Today, fuel break operations and helicopter water drops will continue, as well as additional line scouting." Weather is forecasted as partly sunny and a high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds are expected to be 10 to 15 miles-per-hour in the morning and 18 to 23 mile-per-hour by afternoon with gusts up to 38 mile-per-hour. A community meeting will be happening at the tribal fitness center in St. Ignatius Friday, Aug. 5 at 7pm.