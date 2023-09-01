Press release from Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 1, 2023] – The body of missing climber Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colorado, was found by NPS ground searchers at approximately 11 am today. Cause of death is still under investigation.

The park and Fuselier’s family would like to thank visitors for calls to the tip line that directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains. Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area.

The body was transported from Reynolds Mountain to West Glacier, MT by a US Forest Service helicopter based out of the Hungry Horse Ranger District.

Family last heard from Fuselier on Tuesday afternoon. Rangers were alerted on Wednesday morning that he was overdue from his Reynolds Mountain climb. Rangers located his vehicle at Logan Pass later that day.

The ground search for Fuselier began on Wednesday, August 30 in rainy, windy, and foggy conditions. Two Bear Air joined the search on Thursday as weather improved. This morning, a USFS helicopter joined air search operations. Today over 50 searchers, a dog team and two helicopters were deployed for the search.

Glacier National Park officials and Fuselier’s family would like to thank the following for their assistance: North Valley Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, NPS staff and members of the public who provided tips. Although this was not the desired outcome, the conclusion of the search was brought about in a more timely manner because of the efforts of all who contributed.

Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy.

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a missing man in Glacier National Park Thursday.

Adam Fusselier is believed to have been climbing Mount Reynolds Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a Facebook post from GNP.

He is described as 6-foot-1 with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call GNP tip line at 406-888-7077.