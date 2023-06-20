Kalispell, Mont. - The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., arrived today in Kalispell.
Everyone is invited to see it while it is in town at Glacier High School.
Led by Two Bear, the Flathead County Sheriff's Department, and Patriot Riders, the truck that carries the monument passed through downtown Kalispell a little before noon, according to a Flathead County facebook post.
Residents can check the Mountain Climber for shuttle services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.