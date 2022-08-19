KALISPELL, Mont. - Reports are being made of a black bear in downtown Kalispell.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says they are trying to locate the bear if it is still in town.

If you see the bear, you are asked to call (406) 890-9412.

FWP gave the following tips on keeping safe around bears:

Always keep a safe distance from bears and other wildlife. Never approach wildlife.

All bears are potentially dangerous, but the overwhelming majority of bear encounters do not involve conflict.

Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent.

Loud noise, such as banging pots and pans, using an air horn or your car alarm, or shouting, is a simple, effective short-term way to deter a bear.