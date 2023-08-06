UPDATE, AUG. 6:

The Ridge Fire is reportedly 2,584 acres large and is 0% contained Sunday.

Fire behavior was low to moderate on Saturday as indirect suppression efforts prioritized the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property, the Northern Rockies Team 9 reported.

Helicopters provided water bucket drops on the west side of the fire while hand crews continued work on a fuel break by removing brush and timber to decrease potential fire intensity Saturday.

On Sunday, hand crews will continue to implement a fuelbreak along FS Road 38nearEmery Bay Campground to decrease potential fire intensity.

Heavy equipment crews will scout and implement a fuel break on the west side of the fire to protect private property and the communities of Coram and Martin City.

Crews will also implement structure protection measures on Desert Mountain communication sites by wrapping combustible materials.

Structure protection assessments will continue for private property in Martin City.

A pre-evacuation notice in effect for private property along SF Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

UPDATE, AUG. 5:

All Forest Service campgrounds and dispersed sites along the East Side Reservoir (FS Road 38) were evacuated due to the Ridge Fire.

The fire is currently 2,234 acres large and 0% contained.

Most of the fire growth Friday was near Emery Creek, the Northern Rockies Team 9 reported.

Indirect suppression efforts are prioritizing the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property. This is a full suppression fire and firefighter and public safety is the top priority.

On Saturday, hand crews will continue to implement a fuel break along FS Road 38 near Emery Bay Campground to decrease potential fire intensity.Heavy equipment crews will scout and implement a fuelbreak on the west side of the fire to protect private property and the communities of Coram and Martin City should the fire push west.

UPDATE, AUG. 4:

The Ridge Fire is burning an estimated 1,576 acres as of Friday morning.

There is a mandatory evacuation notice in place Friday to all public traffic on FS Road 38 (East Side Road), a Facebook post from Flathead National Forest said.

FS Road 38 (East Side Road) is closed to all public travel from the junction FS Road 497 (Desert Mountain Road) and FS Road 38.

There is a road block in effect at the junction of FS Road 38 and FS Road 497.

UPDATE:

The Northern Rockies Team 9 announced an area closure on the Flathead National Forest, Hungry Horse Ranger District due to the Ridge Fire.

A closure is being put in place to provide for public and firefighter safety during fire activities on the Ridge Fire.

The closed area includes:

The western and northern boundary of the closure area starts at the junction of National Forest System (NFS) Road 497 and NFS Road 38 in section 3 T31N R19W and runs north along the western and northern Coram Experimental Forest boundaries to Desert Mountain in section PB40 T31N R19W.

The northern boundary continues from Desert Mountain due east to the Great Bear Wilderness boundary.

The eastern boundary then runs southeast along the Great Bear Wilderness boundary to Tiger Creek in section 12 T30N R18W and then along Tiger Creek south to NFS Road 38.

The southern boundary is up to FSR 38 between Tiger Creek and NFS Road 497.

The closure area does not include FSR 38.

HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A fire started by lightning on the Flathead National Forest has grown to 30 acres.

Terrain, fuels and weather is keeping firefighting crews from engaging the fire, named the Ridge Fire, directly, and a Type 3 Incident Management Team, Northern Rockies Team 9, assumed command of the fire on Thursday.

Fire crews worked to protect critical infrastructure Wednesday by removing hazardous fuels around a communication towers near Desert Mountain.

Additionally, heavy equipment was working to create a shaded fuel break on FS Road 590 E. Due to fire behavior and to protect private property to the west, crews shifted tactics to work on implementing a fuel break on FS Road 38 (East Side Road), according to the Northern Rockies Team 9.

Firecrews and resources will work to establish indirect firelines Thursday.

Crews will also continue constructing a fuel break along FS Road 38 and continuing to remove fuels around the communication towers on Desert Mountain.

Current actions are being implemented to keep the fire away from Martin City and the private land west of FS Road 38. Aerial resources will be utilized as needed to prevent fire from negatively impacting firelines and values at risk.

The fire is being handled as a full suppression fire.

No evacuations are in place, and the Flathead National Forest is preparing to implement an area closure for the area impacted from the Ridge Fire.

Stage 2 Fire restrictions are being implemented on in northwest Montana.