The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reported that Highway 35 from Lindsey Lane to LaBrant road will be closed for an investigation.
For the next several hours please take alternate routes. Further details will be released by Montana Highway Patrol.
CRESTON, Mont. While making a routine traffic stop Monday, a driver sustained injuries after pulling a firearm on a Highway Patrol Trooper, according to Montana Highway Patrol Captain Justin Braun.
At 7 p.m. Monday Montana Highway Patrol made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 35 and Turtle Mtn. Road. Upon contact, the Highway Patrol Trooper identified the driver had a weapon. During the incident the driver discharged a firearm and sustained injuries to the head.
Law enforcement, medical personnel and ALERT responded and transported the driver to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation has shown a taser had been deployed by the trooper, but the Highway Patrol Trooper did not fire his service weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective division is handling the officer involved incident investigation. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.