PABLO, Mont. - Road work around the Pablo area will impact travel on and around US-93.
On Glover Road, guardrail and signage, including a glacier for eastbound vehicles, will be added to the curves at the canal crossing.
Crews will also be completing pavement preservation work on US-93 from north of Ronan to north of Pablo.
Work includes crack sealing, chip sealing and fog sealing as well as updated pavement markings and signage.
Those traveling through the work zone can expect 10 to 15 minute delays.
If you have any questions, you are encouraged to reach out to Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at 406-207-4484. Updates will be provided as construction approaches.
The project team will also be providing text message updates. Anyone can register for these announcements. To sign up for text updates, text GLOVERSAFETY to 41411. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency may vary. Text STOP to cancel. Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information, see https://smstc.us/t41411/.
