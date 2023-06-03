KALISPELL, Mont. - Seven Kalispell roadways are getting an upgrade from the Montana Department of Transportation.
Five of the locations will be resurfaced but all of them will receive new pavement markings.
Project areas include East Reserve Drive, West Evergreen Drive, Airport Road, Conrad Drive, Woodland Park Drive, Whitefish Stage Road and Woodland Avenue.
Work is starting June 5, with the Airport Rd. construction and everything else wrapping up by the end of the construction season.
