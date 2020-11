Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. THE HIGHER SNOW AMOUNTS WILL BE IN THE MISSION VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH IN THE FLATHEAD VALLEY WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY DUE TO BLOWING SNOW. WET ROADS MAY FREEZE AFTER SUNSET. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. HIGH WINDS COULD RESULT IN POWER OUTAGES AND DAMAGE TO TREES, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE HIGHWAY 93 CORRIDOR NORTH OF KALISPELL, AS WELL AS ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF FLATHEAD LAKE AND LAKE BLAINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND. SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THROUGH ROUGHLY 8PM, WITH TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF BETWEEN 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE. NORTHEAST WINDS WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE AROUND 6PM, WITH THE STRONGEST WINDS EXPECTED BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 7AM SUNDAY. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH DURING THIS TIME FRAME.