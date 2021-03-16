RONAN, Mont. - The Ronan Chief of Police has retired from his position.
The following is the statement from Ronan Chief of Police Kenneth J. Weaver via Facebook:
"It is after weeks of reflection and thoughtful consideration that I announce my retirement from the Ronan Police Department after 36 years of law enforcement service with the last 6 years serving as your chief of police.I want to thank Mayor Kim Aipperspach for giving me the opportunity to serve as the City of Ronan's chief of police. The mayor has shown time and time again that the City of Ronan deserves a professional police department and under his leadership that has become a reality.I also want to thank the City Council, department heads Dan Miller and Kaylene Melton as well as the entire city staff for their support and assistance over the years. More importantly to me, I wish to thank the citizens of this community for their partnership with Ronan Police Department which did result in City of Ronan becoming a better place to live, work, visit and to conduct business.I would be remiss if I did not also thank the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Tribal Law and Order, Montana Highway Patrol, all the other police chiefs in Lake County, Lake County Dispatch, and the entire law enforcement community, which works together daily in providing Lake County with professional law enforcement.Most of all, I would like to commend the officers of the Ronan Police Department for their professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve and protect the citizens of Ronan.I tried to always put the citizens and members of the Ronan Police Department first, even at the expense of my wife and family. I recognize that some of you may not have agreed with every decision that I made, but I did what I felt was in the best interests of the city and the officers of the Ronan Police Department.I always attempted to keep the department up to date, with relevant training, the latest technology, and the best equipment, while always keeping in mind this had to be done with fiscal prudence. I am extremely proud to have led the present and former police officers of the city. The police department is in good shape and it’s time to find the next chief of police to continue to carry this department forward.In a letter from John Muir to his sister in 1838, “The mountains are calling & I must go…” so, Donna and I are going to listen to the mountains.This letter is to serve as official notice of my intent to retire from the City of Ronan. I will assist in the recruitment of the next chief of police and their training.In conclusion, I would also like to extend my sincerest thanks to the community of Ronan. The support that I have received as a member of the Ronan Police Department will never be forgotten."