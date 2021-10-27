Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Winds will be particularly gusty on Flathead Lake overnight through Wednesday morning, with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&