RONAN, Mont. - A Ronan woman was killed and a 4-year-old was injured in a crash Tuesday.
The fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol said the vehicle was heading northbound on Timberland Road at around 3 p.m., went off the roadway and crashed into a tree head-on for an unknown reason.
MHP said the 37-year-old female driver was dead at the scene, the 4-year-old male passenger was injured and was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell. According to MHP, both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts, and the 4-year-old was in a booster seat.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash.