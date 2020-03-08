If you are running low on toilet paper you are not alone, multiple Wal-marts in Western Montana are running out as people are stocking up due to the Coronavirus scare.
Both Wal-marts in Missoula and Kalispell have empty shelves in their toilet paper aisles.
But its not just toilet paper running out, cleaning supplies are also flying off the shelves.
A Wal-mart employee confirmed they are expecting another shipment later this week.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana and health officials say the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands and to avoid touching your face.