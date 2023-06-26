Kalispell, Mont. - An unhoused Kalispell person was murdered Sunday, and the perpetrators filmed the beating and posted it online.
Scott Bryan was asleep until two young adult men decided to beat him, film it, and post his murder online. This attack was unprovoked, and Bryan did not fight back.
Bryan was found dead by staff at Appleway Conoco who notified first responders, according to a statement released by Samaritan House regarding the murder.
“Trauma like this reverberates,” Samaritan House stated in their release Monday. "We’ve never had violent acts like this toward our homeless community until recently. The increased rhetoric by some community leaders and the barrage of aggressive social media comments dehumanize people who live here. It doesn’t take long for verbal assaults to turn physical.”
The community has one year-round, low-barrier shelter, and, according to Samaritan House, the area lacks needed mental health services, and many long-term affordable housing options and hotels have closed.
Samaritan House is building 18 affordable apartments, 15 apartments dedicated to veterans, expanding shelter beds, and adding a cold weather overflow shelter.
“No one type of person is homeless,” the Samaritan House said. “We urge everyone to do some soul-searching and find care and compassion for our neighbors. We must come together to give people the support they need and help Kalispell be a safer community – for everyone.”
