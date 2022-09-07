Fire generic - Vault photo

SANDERS CO. Mont. - The Sanders County Emergency Operations Plan has been activated due to fire weather in the county.

On Sept. 7, the Sanders County Commissioners declared an emergency and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan, which assigns disaster responsibilities to local personnel to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from natural and/or man-made disasters.

In a County Declaration Resolution, the Board of County Commissioners resolved to activate the plan due to the dangerous fire season that experts say is not improving in the foreseeable future.

You can read the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan here.

