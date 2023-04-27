KALISPELL, Mont. - Scammers claiming to be deputies are reaching out to residents in Flathead County about supposed warrants for their arrest.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls about these scammers recently.
According to the sheriff’s office, “Deputy Morrison” or “Deputy Buls” tells the person who picked up that there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay for the warrant using gift cards.
The sheriff’s office is telling residents they will not ask people to pay for their arrest warrants using gift cards or in any other way over the phone.
A deputy may call someone who actually has a warrant and ask to turn themselves in, but payment will not be taken over the phone.
If you have any additional questions, you are asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
