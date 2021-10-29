KALISPELL, Mont. - Search and rescue crews are searching for a reportedly overdue hunter in the Hubbart Dam area Friday.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post they received a report Thursday night the hunter did not show up to the meeting spot that was already planned with his hunting group.
The hunter is described as a 66-year-old man, standing 6-feet, one-inch tall and weighing 200-pounds. Before he disappeared, he was last seen wearing an orange woodland camouflage pattern vest, a green hoodie, black stocking cap and wool pants.
FCSO asks hunters who are planning to be in the Hubbart Dam area to remain observant of the search and to prepare for the searching event to take place in the area.
FCSO is not releasing the hunter's identity at this time.