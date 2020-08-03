UPDATE - 11:34 a.m., Aug. 5
RONAN - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the missing man from Ronan as of Wednesday.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says in a release Allen Ray was reported missing after splitting ways with his friends as they were picking berries in the Shwartz Lake area of the Mission Mountains.
Sheriff's deputies, along with Tribal rangers, on-the-ground search and rescue workers and Two Bear Air are assisting in search efforts. LCSO says no signs of Ray have been found.
LCSO says search efforts are continuing.
RONAN, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to locate a man from Ronan who is reportedly missing.
According to a release from LCSO, they received a report Saturday, Aug. 1 that Allen Ray did not come back after picking berries.
LCSO says they have received calls from multiple people reporting they saw Ray; however, LCSO says they were unable to make in-person contact with him to verify his safety.
Anyone who sees Ray is asked to call OEM dispatch at 406-883-7301.