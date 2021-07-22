LIBBY, Mont. - Searchers are continuing efforts to locate a 17-year-old boy who reportedly fell off a cliff on July 20 while biking with his brother on a trail above Kootenai Falls.
According to a release, the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, Volunteer Ambulance and Montana Highway Patrol responded.
Ground teams, two jet skis and a jet boat also responded from David Thompson Search and Rescue, along with Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies to assist with the search.
Now, David Thompson Search and Rescue is continuing the search with assistance from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens.
Several volunteers with drones are also aiding in the search.