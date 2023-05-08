WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a missing overdue hiker 19-year-old in Glacier National Park Monday.
A release from GNP said the hiker's vehicle was found at the Huckleberry Trail trailhead Sunday, and he was last heard from Friday afternoon--he was believed to begin his hike around noon that day.
Park rangers were notified Sunday he was overdue.
The hiker is described as a 19-year-old white man with short brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-11 and about 210 pounds.
He is potentially wearing a gray and black Columbia rain jacket with either blue and yellow or black and red shoes.
Crews did a swift search Sunday afternoon, and increased the search team to about 30 people Monday. Search crews include: park rangers, US Border Patrol, and Flathead County Sheriff’s office along with county search dogs.
GNP's release said Two Bear Air flew Sunday night and will fly again weather permitted.
Park conditions are rainy, overcast and foggy, conditions on Huckleberry Trail are wintery in the higher reaches with snow on the trail at higher altitudes.
Huckleberry Trail is closed to allow crews to search.
Anyone with information on the missing hiker is asked to call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.
