RONAN, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a missing teenager from Ronan who was last seen April 10.
The missing child poster from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children describes Aalaylah Quequesah, 13, as a Native American girl with brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot, 4-inches and weighs 250-pounds.
Anyone who has information on Aalaylah should call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Flathead Tribal Police at 1-406-675-4700.
