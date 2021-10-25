KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are involved in a search for a missing person near Polebridge.
On Sunday October 24th, at approximately 1:30pm, Deputies were dispatched to Polebridge to assist in locating 40 year- old Jordan Bostrom, of Helena. Jordan was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.
Jordan was last seen wearing a grey Tee shirt, black shorts and baseball cap. Jordan is 6’6” tall, 250 lbs., bald with a red beard.
If anyone has any information regarding Jordan Bostrom, please contact the Sheriff’s Office or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.
The above information is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.