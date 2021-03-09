RONAN, Mont. - A search is on for a missing 17-year-old girl from Ronan, Montana last seen Feb. 5, 2021.
Cheyanna QueQuesah, 17, is described as a Native American girl, stands 5-feet, 6-inches, weighs 240-pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
According to the missing child poster, Cheyanna may still be in the local area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-(800)843-5678, the Flathead Tribal Police Department at (406)-675-4700 or their local law enforcement.
