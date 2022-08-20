MARION, Mont. - History was made today as U.S Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland made her way to Montana to celebrate the work to conserve our tribal lands specifically along the Flathead reservations.

This won’t just be the newest unit under the national wildlife refuge system right here in Montana, but the first under Secretary Haaland's leadership.

Restoring the lost trail conservation area is in all part of the 20-year locally led effort to conserve their corridors, recreational areas, and waters in the region.... For all wildlife habitats from glacier national park into the Coeur d'Alene mountains of Idaho.

Haaland shared the time and work that's brought her leadership here in celebration.

"At the department we are grateful for the ongoing partnerships with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes and the trust for public lands,” said Haaland.

She went on to say," the work here is a shining example of collaborative conservation when federal state and tribal governments along with local residents come together to conserve and protect our lands and waters"

The new conservation Haaland says will support local economies and allow for more sustainable commercial timber harvest and provide more opportunities for families to connect with nature along the lost trail conservation for the next generations to come.