Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow/wind/. Mixed precipitation is expected through early Tuesday morning with air temperatures in the mid 30s. Beginning around 2 am on Tuesday lasting through about 8 am, there is the potential of brief, heavy snow showers as snow bands develop across NW Montana. Any showers could bring down gusty winds of 30-40 mph. Snow accumulations under a band would bring a quick 1/2 to inch of snow, otherwise only trace amounts are expected. The arctic front arrives between 8 and 10 am on Tuesday with a sudden increase in northeast winds gusting 40-45 mph. A burst of heavy snow will accompany the front with 1-3 inches over 2-3 hours. Any wet surfaces will likely flash freeze. Blowing snow and blizzard like conditions may also be a problem if enough transportable snow accumulates. Light snow and strong northeast winds continue through late Tuesday afternoon with only light additional accumulations.

The following message is transmitted at the request of Flathead Avalanche Center Hungry Horse MT. ...AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED BY THE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER... 07:00 MST Tue Feb 21 2023 The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has continued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT - MTC 029 (Flathead County)...MTC 047 (Lake County)...MTC 053 (Lincoln County) * WHAT...Heavy snowfall and powerful winds have created unstable slabs of new and drifted snow. Large and very large avalanches are likely. These can fail spontaneously or under the weight of a person or snowmachine. * WHERE...On and below steep slopes at upper elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (Apgar Range, John F. Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass area). * WHEN...In effect from Tue 07:00 MST to Wed 07:00 MST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Flash freeze, low visibility, and blowing snow on area roadways. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. East and northeast winds gusting as high as 50 mph, particularly near Bad Rock Canyon. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&