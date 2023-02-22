UPDATE: Feb. 22 at 8: 56 a.m.

A release from Flathead County said Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek Road west to the Whitefish River has reopened.

The following is a press release from the Flathead County public information officer:

KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino and Public Works Director David Prunty just announced: “Flathead County MT has closed Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek Road west to the Whitefish River. Whiteout conditions have made travel in this short section unsafe. Citizens should reroute travel to avoid this stretch of roadway. We will continue to assess the driving conditions and open the road when conditions allow.” We have posted to our FB and Twitter accounts, and Flathead Sherriff’s office accounts.