SEELEY LAKE — With COVID-19 restrictions, many 4th of July events were canceled, but that wasn’t the case in Seeley Lake on Saturday.
The Tamaracks Resort decided the 4th just wouldn’t be the same without a parade. That’s when the owners took matters into their own hands and planned a socially-distanced boat parade.
Resort Event Manager, Tera Wold, said the Seeley Lake Chamber of Commerce usually puts on a parade that goes through the town. However, that tradition was canceled due to COVID-19.
“You know, nothing really fun [and] exciting [is] happening, and I know it was such a let down for the community when it was canceled, so we just thought this would be a great time to bring people together,” Wold said.
Wold added that this was a new experience for her.
“So I’ve never seen a boat parade before, and when the owner told me we were going to put one on, in my head I was trying to figure out what this would look like,” she said.
Wold said she’s never seen so many boats on the lake at once and after weeks of being stuck at home, she says this is the perfect way for everyone to spend the holiday.
“You know bring us all together and have a lot of fun doing what we normally do, just a little different, just a tiny bit different.”
Wold said the day wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the community.