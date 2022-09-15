POLSON, Mont. - Senator Greg Hertz, R-Polson, and the ACLU of Montana shared statements Thursday after a Montana judge blocked health officials on Thursday from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate.

The following is Senator Greg Hertz's statement:

“Like clockwork, Judge Moses issued yet another predetermined order in favor of liberal plaintiffs without thoroughly engaging with the legal issues at hand. Improper judicial activism aligned with Democrat operatives continues to be a constant theme in cases involving important policy and political matters in Montana.”

The following statement was issued by the ACLU of Montana, the ACLU Foundation LGBTQ & HIV Project, and Nixon Peabody LLP:

“We’re thankful the court saw the state’s discriminatory new rule for what it was: a desperate effort to circumvent the judicial process and target transgender Montanans. Forcing anyone to carry documents that contradict their identity is unjust and unconstitutional, and such a rule marks transgender people for further mistreatment and discrimination. We’ll continue to fight this baseless law until no transgender person is denied this fundamental right.”