POLSON, Mont. - Senator Greg Hertz, R-Polson, shared a statement Thursday after a Montana judge blocked health officials on Thursday from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate.
“Like clockwork, Judge Moses issued yet another predetermined order in favor of liberal plaintiffs without thoroughly engaging with the legal issues at hand. Improper judicial activism aligned with Democrat operatives continues to be a constant theme in cases involving important policy and political matters in Montana.”
