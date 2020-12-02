Send Season's Greetings to seniors in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Right now one senior living facility is asking for your help to get their residents in the holiday spirit, saying one card and one stamp could make all the difference to someone this year.
Prestige Care & Rehab in Kalispell is asking the community for a holiday card or letter to help the seniors in their facility get into the holiday spirit. Prestige is asking that letters be hand written in a large font so it's easy to read and they are looking for really positive messages. Prestige said that artwork from a child would also be greatly appreciated and if they could sign their first name and age it would really help to make someone's day.
Prestige says this act really does make all the difference for seniors especially this year because of the lack of visitors due to the pandemic.
"This is a way that they can give to our residents and be able to reach out to them and say we are thinking about you, we care about you, and we are celebrating with you in a different way this year," said Angie Frantz, Prestige expressions product manager.
The address to send the cards to is as follows:
Prestige Assisted Living at Kalispell
125 Glenwood Dr. Kalispell, MT 59901
Out of precaution for COVID-19, all mailed letters or artwork will be disinfected and screened before given to the residents.