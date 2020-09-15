Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR BEAVERHEAD, BROADWATER, DEER LODGE, FERGUS, FLATHEAD, GRANITE, JEFFERSON, JUDITH BASIN, LAKE, LEWIS AND CLARK, LINCOLN, MADISON, MEAGHER, MINERAL, MISSOULA, POWELL, RAVALLI, SANDERS, AND SILVER BOW COUNTIES IN EFFECT UNTIL 9/17/2020 9AM DUE TO HEAVY WILDFIRE SMOKE AND ELEVATED PARTICULATE CONCENTRATIONS. THIS ALERT WILL BE UPDATED AGAIN AT 9/16/2020 9AM. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT MEANS THAT PARTICULATES HAVE BEEN TRENDING UPWARDS AND THAT AN EXCEEDENCE OF THE 24 HOUR NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARD (NAAQS) HAS OCCURRED OR MAY OCCUR IN THE NEAR FUTURE. AS OF 9AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN LIBBY ARE VERY UNHEALTHY. AS OF 9AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN COLUMBIA FALLS, FRENCHTOWN, HAMILTON, HELENA, LEWISTOWN, MISSOULA, SEELEY LAKE, AND THOMPSON FALLS ARE UNHEALTHY. AS OF 9AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BILLINGS AND BUTTE ARE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. AS OF 9AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BIRNEY, BOZEMAN, BROADUS, CUT BANK, GREAT FALLS, SIDNEY, WEST YELLOWSTONE ARE MODERATE. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS VERY UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID ANY OUTDOOR ACTIVITY; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY AND CHILDREN SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS MODERATE... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT UNUSUALLY SENSITIVE PEOPLE SHOULD CONSIDER REDUCING PROLONGED OR HEAVY EXERTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY AT HTTP://TODAYSAIR.MT.GOV.