Sheriff agencies from other counties in Mineral County to help cover shifts

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Sheriff's agencies from other counties will be in the Mineral County jurisdiction to assist with covering shifts, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO posted on Facebook informing the public to not be alarmed if they see patrol cars from other counties.
"We appreciate their dedication and willingness to help our office in a time of need. Please show your support if you see them out and about," MCSO wrote in the Facebook post.
