BIGFORK, MT --
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say attempted to rob the Glacier Bank in Bigfork at 2:51 P.M. on March 1, 2022.
FCSO describes the suspect as 5’8” and 150 lbs, with longer red/brown hair.
He was wearing gray pants, a blue sweatshirt, blue medical mask, black beanie, and sunglasses.
If you have any information on who the suspect is or where they are, please call 406-758-5610 and ask to speak with a deputy.
FCSO says the man is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach or make contact with the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.