Armed Robbery Suspect

BIGFORK, MT --

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say attempted to rob the Glacier Bank in Bigfork at 2:51 P.M. on March 1, 2022.

FCSO describes the suspect as 5’8” and 150 lbs, with longer red/brown hair.

He was wearing gray pants, a blue sweatshirt, blue medical mask, black beanie, and sunglasses.

If you have any information on who the suspect is or where they are, please call 406-758-5610 and ask to speak with a deputy.

FCSO says the man is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach or make contact with the suspect. 

Tags

News For You