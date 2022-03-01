Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has continued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...On or below steep slopes at all elevations in the Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, Swan Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (the Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas). * WHEN...In effect until 6:30 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rising temperatures, continued snowfall, and the potential for rain-on-snow are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Widespread areas of unstable snow exist. Large natural and triggered avalanches are likely. These can break 1 to 3 feet deep, entrain large amounts of wet snow, and run long distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions remain. Travel in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&