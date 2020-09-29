WHITEFISH - A vehicle was reportedly discovered on the North Beaver Lake Connector Road, and a boater reportedly discovered the body of an adult man on the shore of Whitefish Lake, north of Mackinaw Point Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has identified the man's body as Timothy Allen Braaten, of Columbia Falls, and according to a release from FCSO, the vehicle found was his.
FCSO says in the release Braaten passed away due to hypothermia, according to the initial autopsy results from the Montana State Crime Lab.
The investigation remains ongoing.