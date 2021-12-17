UPDATE: DEC. 17 AT 1:01 P.M.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) confirmed there was a message left in the Bigfork High School bathroom mentioning a bomb threat.
FCSO said there is no device located.
Deputies have evacuated and cleared the school.
Students have been sent home and the school will be closed for the rest of the day.
The investigation is ongoing.
BIGFORK, Mont. - Students are being evacuated from Bigfork High School.
At this time we know students are being evacuated, but the cause for evacuation has not yet been confirmed.
We have reached out to officials and are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.