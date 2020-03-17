POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide of a father and his two children.
The following are releases from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
Lake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence outside of Polson at around 1430 hours on March 16 for the report of suspicious activity. Upon their investigation, the bodies of one adult male, and two young children were discovered in the single-family home. The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. The initial investigation indicates it is a murder-suicide. Further details will be provided later to allow time for next of kin notification. The bodies have been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.
Though an investigation is still underway, we can report that it appears Matthew Purchnik, the father of the children, intentionally killed them and himself by carbon monoxide poisoning in their home on Lakeview Dr., possibly on Friday, March 13. It is suspected that the motive is related to an impending divorce and custody dispute with the mother of the children. Deputies had arrested Matthew on charges related to domestic violence back in August of 2017. The Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family of the deceased.
The Lake County Coroner has identified the deceased as:
Matthew Alan Pruchnik – 49 years old
Liam Bradly Pruchnik – 7 years old
Levi Kazio Pruchnik – 5 years old