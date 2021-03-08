UPDATE: MARCH 8 AT 1:04 PM
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in Saturday's Highway 35 fatal crash near Kalispell.
According to a release from the FCSO, Abigail Johnson, 14, Abigail's mother Melodi Johnson, 42,. both of Dayton and Kevin Hunt, 28, of Kalispell died in the crash.
MHP is investigating the incident.
KALISPELL, Mont. - Three people are dead and one is injured after a head on crash near Kalispell Saturday night.
The Montana Highway Patrol says just before 11 p.m. a GMC driven by a 28-year-old man from Kalispell, he was headed north on MT-35 when it crossed the center line and struck a Dodge Caravan driven by a 42-year-old woman from Dayton going in the opposite direction. MHP reports the Dodge had three passengers.
The Dodge came to a rest in the center of the roadway and the GMC went into the east ditch where it caught on fire and became fully engulfed.
Both drivers, and a female passenger of the Dodge, were found dead at the scene. MHP does not know the age of the deceased passenger
A 14-year-old female passenger in the Dodge was injured in the crash and is currently at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.
MHP says speed is a suspected factor in the crash.