UPDATE: SEPT. 23 AT 10:21 A.M.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement identified the suspect and the victim of the fatal stabbing that occurred in Columbia Falls Tuesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to the stabbing report on Dawn Drive.

The victim, identified as Lukas Davis of Kila, later died at Logan Health due to his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Zane Glass of Columbia Falls, was arrested and is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center

Flathead County sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County.

Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon.

One man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

We are still working to find more details, but we will keep you updated as more information is released.