UPDATE: MAY 5, 2021 AT 10:28 A.M.
BIG ARM, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office Wednesday has identified the human remains that were found at Big Arm State Park in November 2020.
According to a release from the LCSO, the remains have been identified as those of Miranda “Rosie” Kenmille, 37, of Elmo, Montana.
Lake County said the remains were initially suspected to be Kenmille. The Montana State Crime Lab confirmed the remains were those of Kenmille using DNA.
Kenmille went missing in August 2020, but her disappearance was not reported until a month later in September.
An investigation surrounding her death is underway and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Yonkin at dyonkin@lakemt.gov.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BIG ARM, Mont. - An unidentified body was found at Big Arm State Park Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports.
According to a release from LCSO, someone who was walking their dog reported to Lake County 911 they found a human body near Highway 93 within the park.
LCSO's release says when deputies arrived, they verified the finding was a "decomposed and partially skeletonized female body".
Local law enforcement did an initial investigation of the area.
The remains were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
LCSO and Flathead Tribal Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact LCSO Detective Devon McCrea by phone at (406)883-7324 or by email at dmccrea@lakemt.gov.