UPDATE 6/22/2020
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died after an alleged drunk driver crashed into his house near Kalispell Saturday night.
FCSO identified the man as Robert Dale Meier, 59, of Kalispell, in a release.
FCSO says the Montana State Crime Lab is investigating the deceased. Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is dead and another in custody after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a house near Kalispell Saturday night.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Thomas Owen Lefevre was driving on Rocky Cliff Drive when he failed to follow a curve and crashed into the bedroom of a house, killing a man inside.
The crash happened around 11:35 Saturday night. The driver, Lefevre, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on one count of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.
The investigation is on going but authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.