RAVALLI, Mont. - A man was killed by a train in Ravalli Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, David John Matt, also known as DJ Hammer, 46, was pronounced dead on scene.

LCSO continued his body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

"The Lake County Sheriff Office wish to give our condolences to the family for their loss," LCSO wrote.

