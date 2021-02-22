The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT
...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has
issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. Very dangerous avalanche
conditions exist.
* WHERE...In the Swan, Whitefish, and Flathead Ranges, and the
Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.
* WHEN...In effect until 6:30 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Recent and drifted snow is overloading fragile,
reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide,
and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long
distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain.
Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and
Polson.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&