RONAN - The Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is identifying a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Back Road near Ronan Saturday.
Saul J. Blakweasel, 18, of Polson, died due to multiple blunt force injuries and LCSO wrote in a release the manner was accidental.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) says the crash happened at 10:21 pm on Jan. 23.
A 2006 Ford Mustang was driving southbound on Back Road when it failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
The Mustang then went off the right side of the road, continuing south until hitting a rock embankment, overturning and coming to a rest on its tires.
Road conditions were bare and dry, and alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
There were three people in the car at the time of the incident, however, MHP says it is unknown who was driving.
The other two people in the car were a 19-year-old man from Ronan and an 18-year-old man from St. Ignatius. Both were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, and Blakweasel was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The Sheriff and Coroner’s Office send our condolences to Mr. Blackweasel’s family," LCSO wrote.