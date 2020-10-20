KALISPELL - Authorities responded to a house fire in Kalispell early Saturday morning where a man was found dead inside.
In a release, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the house fire on Forest Hill Village around 2 a.m. along with Somers Fire Department, South Kalispell Fire Department and Lakeside Quick Response Unit.
FCSO says they learned upon investigation a deceased man was inside the house, and he was identified as Daniel Gerald Weldel, 63. His body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
After interviewing numerous people, FCSO arrested Jason Weldel, 42, of Kalispell.
Jason is awaiting a felony arson charge and is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing.